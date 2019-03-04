Coming up this week (March 4 - March 10)

Monday, March 4

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Book study at First Methodist Church, 205 Fowler St. (across from kitchen).

Tuesday, March 5

Pre-Lenten luncheon

Pre-Lenten luncheon returns to Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Join the church for a Mardi Gras celebration with its traditional soup, bread and desert luncheon from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the parish hall, 849 Home St. There will be a $5 donation. All are invited.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. Visitors are always welcome to come for the club’s programs, fellowship, lunch and fun. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston at (760) 872-7970 for information about the club.

American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 118, will hold its regular monthly meeting 3 p.m. at the AltaOne conference room, 462 Main St., Bishop. All women with a military family member background are welcome. For information, call Joyce Curwick, (760) 872-1283

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Men’s and Women’s separate meetings at First Methodist Church, (in back rooms).

Tonopah, 6 - 7 p.m. Open meeting at Whitney’s Bookshelf, 130 S. Main St.

Softball meeting

The City of Bishop will host a manager’s softball meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. Meeting will discuss new online software, items from last season, league division, season dates, team fees, and league changes. This is the player’s opportunity to voice concerns or changes to the league. Please send one representative from each team. For questions please call the Community Services Department at (760) 873-5863.

Wednesday, March 6

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIHD AUXILIARY

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. in the Hospital Annex located at 2759 Birch St. (entrance on west side of building) All members and friends who are looking for a wonderful volunteer organization whose funds support life-saving equipment for the hospital will be welcomed. For more information call Darla Cummings 760-232-1006.

Kindergarten enrollment

Kindergarten/Transitional Kindergarten (TK) enrollment begins at Bishop Elementary School Library (LRC) from 2 – 6 p.m. Please call the school office for more information, (760) 872-1278.

Las inscripciones para Kindergarten/Kindergarten de transición (TK) empiezan en la biblioteca de la escuela Primaria (LRC) de 2 a 6 p.m. Para mas información favor de llamar al. (760) 872-1278.

American Legion

The American Legion, Post 118, will hold its next regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge,151 E. Line St., Bishop. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call Ray White, (760) 873-5839.

Midweek gathering

Midway, midweek gathering for those that are hurting, questioning, depressed, or just seeking answers. New to Bishop conversation and discussion all wrapped in an hour. Every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Church for the Sierras, 251 Sierra St., Bishop. For more information, call Tony, (661) 510-6351 or email pastorfsb@gmail. com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Photography Club

The March meeting of the Eastern Sierra Photography Club will be at Astorgas Mexican Restaurant in Bishop at 7 p.m. The subject will be Ice and Snow. All interested photographers are welcome. For more information call Lynn, (760) 937-7736.

Thursday, March 7

Lions Club

The Bishop Lions now meets Thursdays, 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Whiskey Creek, in Bishop. For information on meetings or membership, please call 2018-2019 President Paul Bedell, (760) 937-0383, or First Vice President Harry Bhakta (760-873-8118).

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Elia every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line St., Ste. 204.

Grief Support Group

Hospice of the Owens Valley is offering a free Grief Support Group for persons grieving the loss of a loved one. The group will begin Thursday, Feb. 21 and continue every Thursday for eight weeks, running from noon - 1 p.m. Bring lunch if desired. The group will be led by the hospice chaplain and medical social worker and a bereavement workbook will be provided to each participant. To register or for more information, call (760) 872-4663. Hospice of the Owens Valley is a program of Pioneer Home Health Care, Inc.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Friday, March 8

Eastern sierra bowmen

The Eastern Sierra Bowmen will be having a NFAA paper shoot at Millpond. For more information, call KC Ray at (760) 937-7621 or Dan Tonseth at (951) 533-6449.

Sierra Seniors

Sierra Seniors monthly dine-out will be at Astorga’s. Cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., order off the menu. All singles and couples welcome. For reservations call Shirley Campini by March 4th at 760-873-6856.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Topic/open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Saturday, March 9

Walk, Run or Ride

Registration for the Second Annual Blue Ribbon Walk, Run or Ride, in support of the Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance, begins at 8 a.m. at Brown’s Town Campground. For more information, call Barbara, (760) 873-5811, ext. 3415, or Cheryl, (760 873-5811, ext. 2153.

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church library at 1100 W. Line St., across from the DMV. Overeaters anonymous is a 12-step program for people who have problems with food. There are no dues or fees, no weigh-ins or diet plans and no membership requirements. For more information, call or text Marilyn at (760) 920-8013.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839. AARP Bishop Chapter 1514 needs bingo callers and cashiers for Saturday night “Bingo” at the Bishop Senior Center. Call Danielle, (760) 873-5839.

Sunday, March 10

VFW breakfast

The VFW Auxiliary Post 8988 will be serving breakfast from 9 - 11 a.m. at 484 Short Street. The menu will be “all the pancakes you can eat,” eggs to order, big link sausage, juice, tea, coffee and hot chocolate for a donation of $9. Children younger than 12 eat for half price. Open to the public. Call (760) 873-5770 or (760) 920-0106 for more information. Free delivery is available.