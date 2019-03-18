Coming up this week (March 18-March 24)

Monday, March 18

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Book study at First Methodist Church, 205 Fowler St. (across from kitchen).

Tuesday, March 19

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. Visitors are always welcome to come for the club’s programs, fellowship, lunch and fun. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston at (760) 872-7970 for information about the club.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Men’s and Women’s separate meetings at First Methodist Church, (in back rooms).

Tonopah, 6 - 7 p.m. Open meeting at Whitney’s Bookshelf, 130 S. Main St.

Big Pine Fire District

Big Pine Fire Protection District will have a regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners at 6:30 p.m. at the Big Pine Fire House.

Wednesday, March 20

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIHD AUXILIARY

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. in the Hospital Annex located at 2759 Birch St. (entrance on west side of building) All members and friends who are looking for a wonderful volunteer organization whose funds support life-saving equipment for the hospital will be welcomed. For more information, call Darla Cummings, (760) 232-1006.

Midweek gathering

Midway, midweek gathering for those that are hurting, questioning, depressed, or just seeking answers. New to Bishop conversation and discussion all wrapped in an hour. Every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Church for the Sierras, 251 Sierra St., Bishop. For more information, call Tony, (661) 510-6351 or email pastorfsb@gmail. com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Thursday, March 21

Lions Club

The Bishop Lions now meets Thursdays, 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Whiskey Creek, in Bishop. For information on meetings or membership, please call 2018-2019 President Paul Bedell, (760) 937-0383, or First Vice President Harry Bhakta (760-873-8118).

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Elia every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line St., Ste. 204.

Grief Support Group

Hospice of the Owens Valley is offering a free Grief Support Group for persons grieving the loss of a loved one. The group will begin Thursday, Feb. 21 and continue every Thursday for eight weeks, running from noon - 1 p.m. Bring lunch if desired. The group will be led by the hospice chaplain and medical social worker and a bereavement workbook will be provided to each participant. To register or for more information, call (760) 872-4663. Hospice of the Owens Valley is a program of Pioneer Home Health Care, Inc.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

TOPS

The Bishop chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 6 p.m. at Highlands Adult Clubhouse. For more information call Teresa, (760) 872-6729 or check the website, www.TOPS.org.

Healthy Lifestyle talk

Northern Inyo Healthcare District will be hosting a NIHD Healthy Lifestyle talk featuring Dr. Allison J. Robinson who will talk about what people need to know about colorectal cancer. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. in the front lobby of Northern Inyo Hospital.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Topic/open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Friday, March 22

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Topic/open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Saturday, March 23

The Bishop Gun Club

The Bishop Gun Club is again hosting a Homer Hansen style 5-Stand shoot on at 8 a.m. at the Gun Club. Shooters will furnish their own ammunition (30-35 rounds) Cost: $7 per round; Jim, (760) 872-0852; or Gary, (760) 937-4971.

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church library at 1100 W. Line St., across from the DMV. Overeaters anonymous is a 12-step program for people who have problems with food. There are no dues or fees, no weigh-ins or diet plans and no membership requirements. For more information, call or text Marilyn at (760) 920-8013.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839. AARP Bishop Chapter 1514 needs bingo callers and cashiers for Saturday night “Bingo” at the Bishop Senior Center. Call Danielle, (760) 873-5839.

Sunday, March 24

American Legion Celebration

The American Legion Post No. 118 Bishop and Ladies Auxiliary Unit No. 118 of Bishop are hosting a 100-year birthday party celebration of the American Legion. The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St. in Bishop.

All veterans and family members are invited for a free lunch. All non-veterans, $8 donation. Menu includes tri-tip, chicken barbecue with salads and dessert. Live music, no host bar. RSVP, Patrick Powell, (760) 920-1419.

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line St., No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn at (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.