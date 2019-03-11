Coming up this week (March 11 - March 17)

Monday, March 11

FAA safety forum

FAA safety forum /presentation will be from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Bishop Airport FBO. All are welcome (presentation geared towards pilots and future pilots. For more information, call the Bishop Airport, (760) 972-2971.

Skimmer Training

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Weights and Measures and the California Division of Measurement Standards will provide training for all local business owners/managers and interested community members on gas station skimmers including what to look for and how to be proactive. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Legion Hall, Independence.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Book study at First Methodist Church, 205 Fowler St. (across from kitchen).

Tuesday, March 12

County supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St.

Blood Drive

The Bishop Community Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 151 E. Line St., Bishop Call (760) 920-3281 to schedule your donation or go online to BloodHero.com and enter sponsor code: Bishop. Walk-ins are welcome.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant. Visitors are always welcome to come for the club’s programs, fellowship, lunch and fun. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston at (760) 872-7970 for information about the club.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Men’s and Women’s separate meetings at First Methodist Church, (in back rooms).

Tonopah, 6 - 7 p.m. Open meeting at Whitney’s Bookshelf, 130 S. Main St.

Wednesday, March 13

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

NIHD AUXILIARY

Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. in the Hospital Annex located at 2759 Birch St. (entrance on west side of building) All members and friends who are looking for a wonderful volunteer organization whose funds support life-saving equipment for the hospital will be welcomed. For more information, call Darla Cummings, (760) 232-1006.

TRi-County Fair Board

The Tri-County Fair Board of Directors will meeting at 5 p.m. in the Tallman Pavilion at Tri-County Fairgrounds, Sierra Street and Fair Drive, Bishop.

Midweek gathering

Midway, midweek gathering for those that are hurting, questioning, depressed, or just seeking answers. New to Bishop conversation and discussion all wrapped in an hour. Every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Church for the Sierras, 251 Sierra St., Bishop. For more information, call Tony, (661) 510-6351 or email pastorfsb@gmail. com.

Witness to Life

The local Witness to Life group will be hosting Pam Stenzel, a world renowned speaker at 6:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Fairgrounds, Heritage Arts Building. Stenzel will present “The High Cost of Free Love,” a hard-hitting look at the consequences of sexual activity facing young people. This is recommended for seventh through 12th graders, college students, parents, grandparents and community members. For more information, call (760) 873-6945.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Thursday, March 14

Pesticide Safety Seminar

The Bishop Pesticide Safety Seminar will be from 8 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at the Tri-County Fairgrounds, Tallman Pavilion, 1234 Fair St., Bishop. RSVP by calling (760) 873-7860 or email inyomonoag@gmail.com. There is no charge to attend, but you must be pre-registered.

Republican Women

The Inyo County Republican Women will meet at, 11:30 a.m. at Astorga’s Restaurant. The guest speaker is Marlene Tracy, California Republican Regional 1 director. Guests are welcome.

Lions Club

The Bishop Lions now meets Thursdays, 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Whiskey Creek, in Bishop. For information on meetings or membership, please call 2018-2019 President Paul Bedell, (760) 937-0383, or First Vice President Harry Bhakta (760-873-8118).

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Elia every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line St., Ste. 204.

Grief Support Group

Hospice of the Owens Valley is offering a free Grief Support Group for persons grieving the loss of a loved one. The group will begin Thursday, Feb. 21 and continue every Thursday for eight weeks, running from noon - 1 p.m. Bring lunch if desired. The group will be led by the hospice chaplain and medical social worker and a bereavement workbook will be provided to each participant. To register or for more information, call (760) 872-4663. Hospice of the Owens Valley is a program of Pioneer Home Health Care, Inc.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

TOPS

The Bishop chapter of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets at 6 p.m. at Highlands Adult Clubhouse. For more information call Teresa, (760) 872-6729 or check the website, www.TOPS.org.

Healthy Lifestyle talk

Northern Inyo Healthcare District will be hosting a NIHD Healthy Lifestyle talk featuring Dr. Allison J. Robinson who will talk about what people need to know about colorectal cancer. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. in the front lobby of Northern Inyo Hospital.

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Topic/open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Friday, March 15

Narcotics Anonymous

Bishop, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Topic/open meeting at First Methodist Church (back room).

Saturday, March 16

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Calvary Baptist Church library at 1100 W. Line St., across from the DMV. Overeaters anonymous is a 12-step program for people who have problems with food. There are no dues or fees, no weigh-ins or diet plans and no membership requirements. For more information, call or text Marilyn at (760) 920-8013.

VFW St. Pat’s Day Dinner

The VFW Post 8988, 484 Short St., Bishop, will be having a St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 1 - 4 p.m. The menu will include corned beef, cabbage and dessert for a $9 donation. Open to the public. Call (760) 873-5770 for more information. To-go orders available.

WIldcare ORIENTATION

Wildcare Eastern Sierra’s volunteers care for injured and orphaned wild birds and mammals, help with rescues and transport and more. Interested in helping? Learn about what they do and how they do it at a free orientation for new volunteers from 1-3 p.m. at The Imagination Lab, 621 West Line St (across from Dwayne’s) upstairs in Ste. 204. For more information or to reserve a space, call (760) 872-1487.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Those 18 and older are welcome to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m. No sales after 5:45 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. For more information, call (760) 873-5839. AARP Bishop Chapter 1514 needs bingo callers and cashiers for Saturday night “Bingo” at the Bishop Senior Center. Call Danielle, (760) 873-5839.

Sunday, March 17

Eastside Writing Circle

Eastside Writing Circle meets from 1-2:30 p.m. at The Imagination Lab at 621 W. Line St., No. 204, across the street from Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy in Bishop. There are no fees or dues and all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcome. Contact Marilyn at (760) 920-8013, marilynbphilip@gmail.com for more information.

LP VFW St. Pat’s dinner

The Lone Pine VFW Post 8036 Auxiliary will be serving a St. Patrick’s Day dinner from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at 481 South Main Street, Lone Pine. The dinner feature corned beef and cabbage, green salad, homemade rye rolls and dessert for a $14 donation.