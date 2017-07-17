COming up this week ( July 17-21)

Tuesday, July 18

Tennis

There will be social double tennis at the Bishop City Park tennis courts at 9 a.m.

County board of supervisors

The Inyo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the County Administrative Center in Independence.

Rotary Club of Bishop

The Rotary Club of Bishop meets every Tuesday at noon at Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant at 2206 N. Sierra Highway. Visitors are always welcome. Lunch is $12. Call DeEtte Johnston for information, (760) 873-4958.

Sierra Club Picnic

The Sierra Club Picnic Potluck will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the McGee Creek Trail Head. There are picnic tables, a restroom and parking lot. Enjoy the company, spectacular canyon views, and an opportunity to share experiences of the season. Come early or stay later for a walk up the Canyon.

Wednesday, July 19

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club

Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:11 a.m. at the Northern Inyo Hospital Board Room Annex, 2957 Birch St., Bishop.

Highway cleanup

The Sierra Club will host a morning clean-up of a two mile section of U.S. Highway 395. Meet at 8 a.m. at Crestview Rest Area, located five miles north of Mammoth Lakes. Vests, hard hats, trash bags, grabbers and gloves will be provided, but feel free to bring your own if you wish. Refreshments will be served as a thank-you for all of the hard work. A prize will be awarded for the most unusual item found. Please RSVP. Contact Dick and Joanne (760) 709-5050 or rhihn@skidmore.edu.

NIH Auxiliary

The Northern Inyo Hospital Auxiliary will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. at 2957 Birch St. For more information call Shirley Stone, (760) 872-1914.

Thursday, July 20

Bishop Lions Club

The Bishop Lions Club meets every Thursday, except holidays, at noon at the Tri-County Fairgrounds Patio Building. Lunch is served and then the community projects are discussed. Everybody is welcome.

Yoga classes

The Imagination Lab hosts yoga classes led by Sabine Ellis every Thursday from noon-1 p.m. The Imagination Lab is located at 621 W. Line Street, Ste. 204.

Bingo at Senior Center

AARP is offering Bingo at 12:45 p.m. at the Bishop Senior Center behind the City Park. Everyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend. For more information, call (760) 873-5839.

Board of Education

The Inyo County Board of Education will meet at 1 p.m. at the George Lozito Conference Center in Bishop.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers meets at 5:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church every Thursday. The church is located at 700 Hobson St., Bishop.

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly

TOPS weight-loss program meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Highlands Adult Clubhouse. Community members can reach their weight-loss goals by providing the tools, information, support and accountability to succeed. TOPS is open to men, women and teens.

United We Ride

United We Ride will meet for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the Pizza Factory in Bishop. All riders are welcome. For more information, call Dale Renfro at (760) 873-7632.

Unbound Chamber music

The 2017 Unbound Chamber Music Festival presents concerts on Thursday, July 20, Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 22 at 10 a.m., at Mammoth High School Auditorium. Featuring the Felici Trio, violinist Corey Cerovsek and 14 esteemed guests as well as a special Saturday morning piano recital by Steven Vanhauwaert. Tickets available at The Booky Joint in Mammoth, online: www.ChamberMusicUnbound.org or at the door on concert nights beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Veterans Outreach

Veterans Helping Veterans will be hosting its annual VA Outreach from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Bishop City Hall. There will be representatives from the Reno VA Medical Center, Veterans Choice Program, Veterans Services Office serving Inyo and Mono counties, and many other local service providers will be on hand to inform and assist veterans and their families. Veterans helping Veterans has been hosting this event for the veterans of Inyo and Mono counties for the last four years.

