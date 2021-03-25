City Parks and Recreation gets ready for a ‘normal summer’

The city’s Community Services Department is gearing up for a busy April after shuffling months of after-school programs while maintaining COVID-19 public health mandates.

Community Services Manager Dan McElroy said Monday that the city’s after-school program continues to stay busy and registration for next year already has begun.

McElroy said with the return of students to the classroom and a return to a more traditional schedule, it creates a more normal schedule for the city’s after-school program workers.

“That way, it does just fill the need as an after-school program like it’s supposed to be and not an all-day, after-school” program, he said.

“It’s kind of a reprieve for our staff right now, because they’ve been at it full on for months,” he said.

McElroy said because the state will be mandating the amount of hours kindergarten and preschool students can be in class, next year’s after-school programs could be expanded for those younger students.

Upcoming camps

Registration for the city’s upcoming summer camps will open in the next couple of weeks, McElroy said.

He said city staff has opened up registration for the city’s adult softball league as well as little league and the American Youth Soccer Organization already has begun its local registration.

Registration and more information is available at www.cityofbishop.com/departments/parks_and_recreation.

“So we’re looking at a very busy park in the next couple of weeks,” McElroy said.

McElroy said beyond the city’s regular eight summer camps, two new art camps have been added this summer.

He said an additional new volleyball camp also is in the works.

McElroy said city staff also has reached out to the local climbing coalition with the goal of setting up at least of couple of climbing camps this summer.

He said registration opens April 5 for the city’s Fish Camp and city staff is working on multiple other fly fishing camps as well that will be held throughout the summer.

City pool and park

McElroy said the city plans on opening up the city pool in the middle of April to swim teams so city staff numbers will increase with the increased use of facilities.

Time will be taken to ensure that new and returning summer staff are properly trained “and back on board for hopefully a normal summer,” he said.

McElroy said landscaping maintenance continues at City Park. He said tree trimming will be conducted in the coming weeks as a matter of safety precautions “as we’re planning on having events this summer.”

The city of Bishop’s Community Services Department offers more than 65 programs and events throughout the year for people of all ages and abilities.

For more information go to www.cityofbishop.com/departments/parks_and_recreation.