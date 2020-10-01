City opens parks with modifications

It wasn’t the grand opening that city of Bishop Community Services Manager Dan McElroy wanted for the new playground equipment at the City Park – that will have to come later – but one could almost see the smile through McElroy’s mask as he took down the boundary tape Wednesday.

The playground equipment, which was paid for through grant funds, had been installed and enjoyed for a short time earlier this year until COVID-19 reared up and the city’s parks had to be closed down under state order.

On Wednesday, however, city staff received word that the state is now allowing outdoor playgrounds to open. The city’s playgrounds are now open, including the new playground in the City Park, with modifications.

City staff is urging residents and visitors to observe the masking, social distancing and time limit rules that are posted.

According to the city, the Centers for Disease Control, state and Inyo County Public Health orders are in place for one’s own safety and the safety of others: https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19/orders-directives.

The city stated in a release Wendesday that complying with these orders is what will help to keep Bishop open and safe. COVID-19 is spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet). When an infected person coughs or sneezes, respiratory drop lets can be inhaled into the lungs of those in close proximity, which is why it is recommended that a face mask be worn every time one leaves his or her residence for essential activities. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, but there are preventative measures that can limit exposure to the virus.

Preventative measures include:

•Wearing a cloth mask or face cover. CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

• Handwashing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Do not touch your face with unwashed hands.

• Practice social distancing, and avoiding contact with sick individuals.

“I’m proud of the efforts of our citizens in Bishop in containing the COVID-19 virus. If we all do our part by following the guidelines as described, we can continue to control the number of COVID-19 cases and the impacts to our community,” stated city of Bishop Mayor Laura Smith.