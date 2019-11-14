City in contact with Kmart property owners

Bishop officials to meet with holding company to discuss possible future retail tenants

At Tuesday’s Bishop City Council meeting, Elaine Kabala, city associate planner/economic development coordinator, said city staff has reached out to both Kmart headquarters as well as the property owners to talk about what their plans are for bringing in future retail tenants.

“The property owners are still working on an internal strategy but we will be setting up a meeting with them next week with the president of the holding company that owns the property and surrounding properties,” Kabala said.

The company that owns Sears and Kmart last week announced plans to close 96 additional stores, including the Bishop Kmart, 1200 N. Main St.

“I did talk with them (the property owners) last week and the initial conversations were very positive,” Kabala said. “They are interested in the Bishop market and what could be a good fit for replacing the Kmart.”

She said she assured the holding company that the city “is completely will to work with them to provide any incentives that we are able to, to work with them on what they might need for the reuse of that property.”

“We are trying to get a head of this and stay on top of this,” Kabala said. “I know this is an issue of significant concern to the community as it well should be.”