CIF champion Broncos giving back

Bishop Union High School Bronco Football is proud to announce that the CIF champs will be participating in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. As a way to give back to the community that has supported the team, the Broncos will be manning the Red Kettles from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“This is a great way for our boys to support a tremendous community organization. As a football family it’s important for us to give back to a community that has supported us throughout the season,” Coach Arnie Palu said.

The CIF champs will be at four Bishop locations this Saturday. Stop by and see the boys at Grocery Outlet, KMart, Vons and Dwayne's Friendly Pharmacy, make a donation to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and get a picture with the CIF champs.

Following the Red Kettle Campaign you can see the Broncos in the Bishop Christmas Parade Saturday evening..

The Broncos won the CIF Central Section Division 6 championship last Saturday, defeating Orosi 34-7. On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Broncos will play in the CIF 6A State Bowl game vs. the winner of the North Regional game between Salesian (Richmond) and Santa Cruz. The North Region winning team will host the 6A State Bowl Game.