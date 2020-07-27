CHP reports fatal accident on SR-168

On Sunday, July 26, at approximately 1:07 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Sienna van was driving eastbound on SR-168 west of Starlight Drive at approximately 55 miles per hour. For unknown reasons the driver of the Sienna allowed the vehicle to travel off the south side of the road. The front of the vehicle collided with a boulder and as the vehicle continued in a easterly direction overturned onto its left side coming to a stop blocking both lanes of traffic. The driver sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The two passengers, who are from Montebello, California, were transported to Northern Inyo Hospital, one with major injuries. The identity of the fatal victim is to be released through the Inyo County Coroner's Office.

This traffic collision is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Bishop Area