Child Abuse Prevention Month
Photo by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District
Thursday, April 29, 2021
BISHOP, CA
Northern Inyo Healthcare District showed its support Friday for the countywide efforts to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month by “planting” a pinwheel garden in front of the hospital. The 124 blue and silver pinwheels, increasingly the national symbol of Child Abuse Prevention, flanked the district’s awareness banners. The display coincides with Children’s Memorial Day, as proclaimed by the Inyo County Board of Supervisors. Shown here are NIHD’s special gardeners, from left, Board of Directors member Jean Turner, Purchasing Clerk James Nichols, Quality Analyst Michelle Garcia, and Admissions Services Manager Tanya DeLeo.
