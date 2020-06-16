Cerro Gordo fire
By:
Register Staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
BISHOP, CA
Multiple structures were damaged from a fire that struck the Cerro Gordo ghost town early Monday morning, as indicated by photos obtained from the Olancha-Cartago Fire Department. Specifics regarding the blaze, however, were still not available as of press time Monday. The property, including 22 buildings, was recently purchased by a group of investors for $1.4 million who planned on making improvements at the site.
Photos courtesy of the Olancha-Cartago Fire Department
