Cerro Coso offering late start classes this spring

Cerro Coso Community College is offering a number of late start classes this spring.

In addition to taking late start classes to pursue a degree, students can also opt to take late start classes for professional development and personal enrichment.

Twelve-week late start classes will begin February 16, and 8-week late start classes begin March 15.

Most of these classes will be completely online with a few hybrid, schedule Zoom, or on campus.

The college is offering an array of late start classes in Administration of Justice, Business Office Technology, Child Development, College Preparation, Economics, English, Health Careers, Health Science, Information Technology, Kinesiology, Library, and Spanish. A complete listing of late start classes is available on the college website at www.cerrocoso.edu/class-schedule .

More information available on the web at www.cerrocoso.edu. Contact a counselor today at 760-384-6219.