Cerro Coso to host Core Ensemble performance
The Core Ensemble will perform the chamber music theatre work “Ain’t I a Woman!” virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, in coordination with Cerro Coso Community College.
Chamber Music Theatre is unique performance format developed by the Core Ensemble featuring a marriage of theatrical narrative to chamber music performance.
Shinnerrie Jackson portrays multiple characters while interacting with the on-stage musical trio of cello, piano and percussion of Byron Sean.
“Ain’t I a Woman!” celebrates the life and times of four powerful African American women: renowned novelist and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, ex-slave and fiery abolitionist Sojourner Truth, exuberant folk artist Clementine Hunter, and fervent civil rights worker Fannie Lou Hamer.
The musical score is drawn from the heartfelt spirituals and blues of the Deep South, the urban vitality of the Jazz Age, and contemporary concert music by African Americans.
“Ain’t I a Woman!” is a joyful exploration of the trials and triumphs of four passionate and accomplished women.
In celebration of Women’s History Month the performance will be held virtually.
Participants must register early for the event at www.cerrocoso.edu and will receive an email one hour prior to the performance.
Since 1993, the Core Ensemble has toured in every region of the United States and internationally to Australia, England, Russia, Ukraine, and the British Virgin Islands. The Core Ensemble has received support from the National Endowment for the Arts, among others.
Category: