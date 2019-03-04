Celebrating the Early Opener 2019

Kylie, left, and sister Khloe Morse brought their impressive stringers of trout to the headquarters weigh station at the 2019 Early Opener Trout Derby at Diaz Lake, south of Lone Pine on Saturday, March 1. The sisters from Norco, California, both took home prizes, since the derby allows any youngster younger than 12 to get a prize for catching any size fish. Organizers said this year’s derby attracted more anglers than last year.

Photo by Jon Klusmire