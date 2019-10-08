Celebrating the Alabama Hills

Standing by the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area are, from left, Mike Prather, Friends of the Inyo, Chris Langley, a founding member of the Alabama Hills Stewardship Group, Congressman Paul Cook, Kevin Mazzu, Alabama Stewardship, Kathy Bancroft, president, Alabama Hills Stewardship Group, and Steve Nelson, field office manager for the Bishop Bureau of Land Management office.

For more on this story, see today's (Oct. 8) edition of The Inyo Register.