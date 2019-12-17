Celebrate a Christmas carol performance for all ages

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre presents a

one-man show at the Edison Theatre

Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre’s (MLRT) Artistic Director Shira Dubrovner presents hands-down the most unique one-man adaptation of the holiday classic – “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: The One Man Show” to kick off the Christmas season.

Playing Friday through Sunday, Dec. 20, through Dec. 29, at the Edison Theatre, 100 College Parkway, Mammoth Lakes, the play is adapted and performed by Los Angeles actor, writer, director Gus Krieger (MLRT’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”) and is directed by Drina Durazo – a frequent contributor to MLRT productions (“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some),” “All the Great Books Abridged,” “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, and more).”

In Krieger’s adaptation one actor plays all the roles of this holiday classic, providing fun for the entire family.

“I’m very excited to bring this show back to the Eastern Sierra for the holidays,” Dubrovner said. “Gus and Drina are a powerful combination of talent and there’s no story better to set the stage for celebrating the holiday spirit than “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.”

Krieger is a Los Angeles-based writer/director/actor/producer of stage and screen. He is the associate artistic director of LA’s Porters of Hellsgate Theatre Company, and with them has played such roles as Shakespeare’s Richard III, Shylock and King John.

His original stage plays include “Deity Clutch,” “Sherlock Through the Looking-Glass,” “Breaking Bard” and “The Armadillo Necktie,” produced by the Porters, GDProductions and The Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre. Awards include the Spirit of the Fringe Award for Best Writing, Stage Scene LA’s Scenie Awards for Best World Premiere Play and for Outstanding Production, and the Valley Theatre Award for Best Play. His film My “Name is Meisha” that won the jury award for Best Narrative Feature at the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival in 2018 and was recently awarded a film distribution deal.

“Like so many throughout the years, ‘Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol’ captured my imagination at an early age,” Krieger said. “A tale about one’s capacity for change (and, incidentally, the first use of time travel in popular fiction!), it’s a heartening, evergreen example of ‘Goodness’ with a capital ‘G,’ regardless of one’s own circumstance.

“As the powers working upon Scrooge do so largely from within,” Krieger continued, “it seemed a perfect story for a one-person adaptation. The inner and outer forces influencing this man could be dramatized in such a way that we see his fractured self, conflicted, at war, pulled about the stage quite literally.”

Durazo has been visiting the Eastern Sierra to direct plays since 2013. Past credits at the Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theater include: as director, “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some),” “All the Great Books Abridged,” “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” and “The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged);” and as sound designer – “The 39 Steps” (directed by Dubrovner). In Los Angeles, Drina’s theatrical credits include: as director, “Night of the Living Dead” (adapted by Krieger), “Moon Over Buffalo,” “Hotel Paradiso,” “Don’t Dress For Dinner,” and “Breaking Bard” (adapted by Krieger; winner of Best Play, Valley Theater Awards),

For more information and/or tickets visit the Mammoth Lakes Repertory Theatre website.