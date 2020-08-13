Candidates for some Inyo County races coming up in the Nov. 3 general election
With the filing period for candidates for the Nov. 3 general election coming to a close on Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to the Inyo County Elections website, the following are candidates in some of the contested races in Inyo County:
(* – indicates that the candidate is an incumbent for the office)
Inyo County Supervisor, Fourth District
Donald Bright
Jen Roeser
City of Bishop City Council
Karen M. Kong
Jose S. Garcia
Jim Ellis*
Chris Costello*
City Treasurer
Nick Lara
Inyo County Board of Education
Joe Profita, Area 1*
David Hefner, Area 2*
Mary Kemp, Area 4*
Big Pine Unified School District
Sandy Lund*
Michelle (Shelly) A. Snoderly
Tushar Raman Oza
Paul Huette
Bishop Unified School District
Kathy Zack*
Steve Elia
Meryl Picard
Death Valley Unified School District
Crystal Joyce Aldrich*
Joyce Owen
Lone Pine Unified School District
Susan K. Patton*
Leigh Miller*
Susan Lutze
Owens Valley Unified School District
Emily N. Faircloth
Steven E. Pischel*
Round Valley Joint Elementary School District
Andrea Johle*
Trona Unified School District
Samantha Kaye Maclean*
Sandra Kay Sprouse*
Northern Inyo Healthcare District
Jody Veenker*, Zone 1
Kyle Wakamiya, Zone 1
Topah Spoonhunter*, Zone 5
Mary Mae Kilpatrick*, Zone 4
Southern Inyo Healthcare District
Bruce Branson*
Charles Carson*
Carma Roper*
Mark Lacey*
For a complete listing of what's on the ballot in Inyo County, go to https://elections.inyocounty.us/p/what-on-ballot.html
Category: