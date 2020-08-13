Candidates for some Inyo County races coming up in the Nov. 3 general election

With the filing period for candidates for the Nov. 3 general election coming to a close on Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to the Inyo County Elections website, the following are candidates in some of the contested races in Inyo County:

(* – indicates that the candidate is an incumbent for the office)

Inyo County Supervisor, Fourth District

Donald Bright

Jen Roeser

City of Bishop City Council

Karen M. Kong

Jose S. Garcia

Jim Ellis*

Chris Costello*

City Treasurer

Nick Lara

Inyo County Board of Education

Joe Profita, Area 1*

David Hefner, Area 2*

Mary Kemp, Area 4*

Big Pine Unified School District

Sandy Lund*

Michelle (Shelly) A. Snoderly

Tushar Raman Oza

Paul Huette

Bishop Unified School District

Kathy Zack*

Steve Elia

Meryl Picard

Death Valley Unified School District

Crystal Joyce Aldrich*

Joyce Owen

Lone Pine Unified School District

Susan K. Patton*

Leigh Miller*

Susan Lutze

Owens Valley Unified School District

Emily N. Faircloth

Steven E. Pischel*

Round Valley Joint Elementary School District

Andrea Johle*

Trona Unified School District

Samantha Kaye Maclean*

Sandra Kay Sprouse*

Northern Inyo Healthcare District

Jody Veenker*, Zone 1

Kyle Wakamiya, Zone 1

Topah Spoonhunter*, Zone 5

Mary Mae Kilpatrick*, Zone 4

Southern Inyo Healthcare District

Bruce Branson*

Charles Carson*

Carma Roper*

Mark Lacey*

For a complete listing of what's on the ballot in Inyo County, go to https://elections.inyocounty.us/p/what-on-ballot.html