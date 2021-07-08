Candidate filing opens for the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election

Inyo County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Danielle M. Sexton announced the candidate filing period is open for the Sept. 14 California gubernatorial recall election. Candidates looking to file may request to receive their paperwork in-person at the Inyo County Elections Department located at 168 N. Edwards, Independence.

The deadline to return completed paperwork for the recall election is Friday, July 16. Candidates running for office are encouraged to review the candidate information at:

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/2021-ca-gov-recall

The mission of the Inyo County Registrar-Recorder/Clerk is to serve Inyo County by providing essential records management and election services in a fair, accessible and transparent manner. For more information, visit elections.inyocounty.us or contact the Inyo County Clerk/Recorder and Registrar of Voters office at (760) 878-0224.