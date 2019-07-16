Cancer can’t stop the love

Astorga’s Mexican Restaurant hosted a fundraiser Wednesday for Alyssa Chinzi Cochran, who is battling cancer. Astorga’s donated 20 percent of all the proceeds from Wednesday evening, then matched that number, donating a total of $2,000 to help pay for Alyssa’s treatments. From left are Jose Astorga, Manuel Astorga, Alyssa Chinzi Cochran, Tina Chinzi and Lee Astorga.

Photo courtesy Astorgas Mexican Restaurant