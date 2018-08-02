CALTRANS HAS CLOSED STATE ROUTE 120 WEST AT CRANE FLAT DUE TO WILDFIRE

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has closed State Route 120 West at Crane Flat today, Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 2:47 this morning due to the Ferguson wildfire. Through passage along State Route 120 is not possible. The east side of Tioga, from U.S. Hwy 395 to the National Park Gate, including Tuolumne Meadows remains open for visitors. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes to travel to the west side of the Sierras.



For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans QuickMap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).