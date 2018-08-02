California Statewide Fire Summary - Thursday, August 2, 2018

Over 13,000 firefighters are on the lines battling 18 large wildfires across California. To date, these fires have burned over 340,000 acres and damaged or destroyed over 1,800 structures. 15,000 homes continue to be threatened by these fires, and nearly 40,000 residents are under evacuations at this time.

Winds across the state will be increasing throughout the week into the weekend. In Northern California, humidity will continue to be extremely low reaching single digits. Winds along the Coast Range into the Western Sacramento Valley reaching 20-30 mph are expected now through Sunday. In Southern California, temperatures will remain very warm in the valleys and dessert. A cooling trend due to onshore winds will provide some relief over the next few days.

Did you know that 95% of wildfires in California are sparked due to human activity? That is why fire agencies need the public’s help to prevent them. Whether it’s ensuring a campfire or landscape debris burn of leaves and branches is completely extinguished, or keeping a vehicle well maintained to prevent sparks, following just a few simple steps can help prevent wildfires. For more info on how to prevent sparking a wildfire, click here.

Fires of Interest:

Carr Fire, Shasta County

Whiskeytown & Redding

• 125,842 acres, 35% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in place

• 15,000 residents evacuated, over 1,600 homes threatened

• 1,060 residences destroyed, 186 residences damaged

• Carr is now the 6th most destructive fire and 13th most deadly fire in state history

• Damage assessment is ongoing

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) in unified command with Whiskeytown NP (Young)

Mendocino Complex, Mendocino/Lake County

• 110,168 total acres, 39% contained

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Kavanaugh) in command

• 14 residences destroyed, 8 residences damaged

• 14,600 residents evacuated, over 12,000 structures threatened

River Fire

Hopland

• 35,278 acres, 50% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in place

Ranch Fire

Ukiah

• 74,890 acres, 33% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in place

Ferguson Fire, Mariposa County

Yosemite National Park

• 68,610 acres, 39% contained

• Over 800 structures threatened

• Evacuations and road closures remain in effect

• California Federal Incident Management Team 4 (Kurth) assigned in unified command with CAL FIRE

Steele Fire, Napa County

Capell

• 135 acres, 100% contained

• Eight structures destroyed, four damaged

Corner Fire, Shasta County

Hwy 299 E x Hwy 89, 8 mi E of Burney

State DPA, SRA, Shasta - Trinity Unit/ County

• 35 acres, brush, timber, 95% contained

Whaleback Fire, Lassen County

West of Spaulding (Eagle Lake)

• 18,726 acres, 55% contained

• Evacuations in place

• Unified command USFS NorCal Team 1 (Coots), CAL FIRE (Ferguson)

Western Fire, Mendocino County

South of Hopland

• 106 acres, 95% contained

Omega Fire, El Dorado County

West of Pilot Hill

• 66 acres, 80% contained

Bumper Fire, El Dorado County

East of Frenchtown

• 67 acres, 80% contained

Butte Fire, Sutter County

Northwest of Yuba City

• 1,200 acres, 90% contained

Sunset Fire, Placer County

Northwest of Yuba City

• 700 acres, 100% contained

Eel Fire, Mendocino County

East of Covelo

• 1,000 acres, 5% contained

Cranston Fire, Riverside County

Hemet

• 13,139 acres, 92% contained

• Evacuations in place

Georges Fire, Inyo County

Lone Pine

• 2,883 acres, 70% contained

Horse Creek Fire, Tulare County

John Krebs Wilderness Area

• 34 acres, 90% contained

Valley Fire, San Bernardino County

Yucaipa

• 1,350 acres, 30% contained

Natchez Fire, Del Norte County

Southeast of Cave Junction, OR

• 6,988 acres, 15% contained

Eagle Fire, Modoc County )

South of Cedarville

• 2,100 acres, 95% contained

Owens Fire, Mono County

North of Mammoth Lake

• 312 acres, 80% contained