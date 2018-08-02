California Statewide Fire Summary - Thursday, August 2, 2018
Over 13,000 firefighters are on the lines battling 18 large wildfires across California. To date, these fires have burned over 340,000 acres and damaged or destroyed over 1,800 structures. 15,000 homes continue to be threatened by these fires, and nearly 40,000 residents are under evacuations at this time.
Winds across the state will be increasing throughout the week into the weekend. In Northern California, humidity will continue to be extremely low reaching single digits. Winds along the Coast Range into the Western Sacramento Valley reaching 20-30 mph are expected now through Sunday. In Southern California, temperatures will remain very warm in the valleys and dessert. A cooling trend due to onshore winds will provide some relief over the next few days.
Did you know that 95% of wildfires in California are sparked due to human activity? That is why fire agencies need the public’s help to prevent them. Whether it’s ensuring a campfire or landscape debris burn of leaves and branches is completely extinguished, or keeping a vehicle well maintained to prevent sparks, following just a few simple steps can help prevent wildfires. For more info on how to prevent sparking a wildfire, click here.
Fires of Interest:
Carr Fire, Shasta County
Whiskeytown & Redding
• 125,842 acres, 35% contained
• Evacuations and road closures in place
• 15,000 residents evacuated, over 1,600 homes threatened
• 1,060 residences destroyed, 186 residences damaged
• Carr is now the 6th most destructive fire and 13th most deadly fire in state history
• Damage assessment is ongoing
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) in unified command with Whiskeytown NP (Young)
Mendocino Complex, Mendocino/Lake County
• 110,168 total acres, 39% contained
• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Kavanaugh) in command
• 14 residences destroyed, 8 residences damaged
• 14,600 residents evacuated, over 12,000 structures threatened
River Fire
Hopland
• 35,278 acres, 50% contained
• Evacuations and road closures in place
Ranch Fire
Ukiah
• 74,890 acres, 33% contained
• Evacuations and road closures in place
Ferguson Fire, Mariposa County
Yosemite National Park
• 68,610 acres, 39% contained
• Over 800 structures threatened
• Evacuations and road closures remain in effect
• California Federal Incident Management Team 4 (Kurth) assigned in unified command with CAL FIRE
Steele Fire, Napa County
Capell
• 135 acres, 100% contained
• Eight structures destroyed, four damaged
Corner Fire, Shasta County
Hwy 299 E x Hwy 89, 8 mi E of Burney
State DPA, SRA, Shasta - Trinity Unit/ County
• 35 acres, brush, timber, 95% contained
Whaleback Fire, Lassen County
West of Spaulding (Eagle Lake)
• 18,726 acres, 55% contained
• Evacuations in place
• Unified command USFS NorCal Team 1 (Coots), CAL FIRE (Ferguson)
Western Fire, Mendocino County
South of Hopland
• 106 acres, 95% contained
Omega Fire, El Dorado County
West of Pilot Hill
• 66 acres, 80% contained
Bumper Fire, El Dorado County
East of Frenchtown
• 67 acres, 80% contained
Butte Fire, Sutter County
Northwest of Yuba City
• 1,200 acres, 90% contained
Sunset Fire, Placer County
Northwest of Yuba City
• 700 acres, 100% contained
Eel Fire, Mendocino County
East of Covelo
• 1,000 acres, 5% contained
Cranston Fire, Riverside County
Hemet
• 13,139 acres, 92% contained
• Evacuations in place
Georges Fire, Inyo County
Lone Pine
• 2,883 acres, 70% contained
Horse Creek Fire, Tulare County
John Krebs Wilderness Area
• 34 acres, 90% contained
Valley Fire, San Bernardino County
Yucaipa
• 1,350 acres, 30% contained
Natchez Fire, Del Norte County
Southeast of Cave Junction, OR
• 6,988 acres, 15% contained
Eagle Fire, Modoc County )
South of Cedarville
• 2,100 acres, 95% contained
Owens Fire, Mono County
North of Mammoth Lake
• 312 acres, 80% contained
