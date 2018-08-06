California Statewide Fire Summary - Monday, August 6, 2018

Today, nearly 14,000 firefighters are on the front lines of 16 large wildfires across California. To date, these fires have burned over 585,000 acres and damaged or destroyed over 2,000 structures. 10,000 homes continue to be threatened by these fires, and nearly 42,000 residents are under evacuation. The Mendocino Complex is now the 2nd largest fire and the Carr Fire is now the 12th largest fire in state history.

Strong winds and low humidity will continue to increase fire risk across the state. In Northern California, winds will increase reaching 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will increase through Thursday with single-digit humidity continuing to factor into weather concerns. In Southern California, strong westerly winds across the desert and in Santa Barbara County will continue today. A red flag warning is in place for portions of southwest California through Tuesday.

With the extreme fire conditions, don’t wait to evacuate! Prepare now and GO! early. If you see fire approaching, don’t wait to be told to leave. To learn more on evacuating, click here. En Español, clic aqui.

Fires of Interest:

Carr Fire, Shasta County

Whiskeytown & Redding

• 163,207 acres, 45% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in place

• 21,000 residents evacuated, over 1,200 homes threatened

• 1,080 residences destroyed, 190 residences damaged

• Carr is the 6th most destructive fire, 13th most deadly and is now 12th largest fire in state history

• Damage assessment is ongoing

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) in unified command with City of Redding FD (Kreider) USFS (Pechota)

Mendocino Complex, Mendocino/Lake County

• 273,664 total acres, 30% contained

• 75 residences destroyed, 12 residences damaged

• 23,000 residents evacuated, over 9,000 structures threatened

• The Mendocino Complex fire is the 2nd largest wildfire in state history

• CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 2 (Kavanaugh) in unified command with NORCAL IMT-2 (Dalrymple)

River Fire

Hopland

• 48,663 acres, 58% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in place

Ranch Fire )

Ukiah

• 225,001 acres, 21% contained

• Evacuations and road closures in place

Wagner Fire, Mariposa County

East of Coulterville

• 22 acres, 90% contained

Creek Fire, Alameda County

Southeast of Sunol

30 acres, 100% contained

Parrot Fire, Calaveras County

South of Vallecito

• 136 acres, 60% contained

Whaleback Fire, Lassen County

West of Spaulding (Eagle Lake)

• 18,703 acres, 95% contained

• Unified command USFS NorCal Team 1 (Coots)

Ferguson Fire, Mariposa County

Yosemite National Park

• 91,502 acres, 38% contained

• Over 900 structures threatened

• Evacuations and road closures remain in effect

• CA Fed IMT-3 (von Tillow) in command

Eel Fire, Mendocino County

East of Covelo

• 972 acres, 60% contained

Cranston Fire, Riverside County

Hemet

• 13,139 acres, 96% contained

• All evacuations have been lifted

Donnell Fire, Tuolumne County

Near Hwy 108, Donnell Lake area

• 12,000 acres, 1% contained

Georges Fire, Inyo County

Lone Pine

• 2,883 acres, 70% contained

Horse Creek Fire, Tulare County

John Krebs Wilderness Area

• 34 acres, 90% contained

Valley Fire, San Bernardino County

Yucaipa

• 1,350 acres, 30% contained

Natchez Fire, Del Norte County

Southeast of Cave Junction, OR

• 9,849 acres, 35% contained

Eagle Fire, Modoc County

South of Cedarville

• 2,100 acres, 95% contained

Owens Fire, Mono County

North of Mammoth Lake

• 312 acres, 98% contained