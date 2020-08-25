California statewide fire summary (Aug. 25, 2020)

Overnight more favorable weather conditions continue to aid firefighters in their efforts towards containment. Currently, more than 14,000 firefighters are battling over two dozen major fires and lightning complexes across California. Weather conditions overnight were more favorable, yet there were over 200 lightning strikes across California. Firefighters continue to monitor for additional lightning strike wildfires and the potential for additional lightning today.

Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, August 15, 2020, there have been over 13,000 lightning strikes, with 233 new strikes in the past 24 hours. During this time-period, there have been more than 650 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.25 million acres. The significant acreage burned makes the fires collectively larger than the State of Delaware. In this siege, there have been 7 reported fatalities and more than 1,400 structures destroyed.

Overall weather conditions have improved compared to last week. While firefighters braced for another round of thunderstorms Sunday through Monday, lightning activity was relatively low. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the upper portion of northern California and the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range. A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to the possibility of lightning with little to no rain. The rest of California will experience a return to a warm and dry weather pattern.

Fires of Interest:

**CAL FIRE Incidents**

LNU Lightning Complex Fire, Napa County (more info…)

Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Solano, and Yolo Counties

State DPA, SRA, Napa County

*352,913 acres, 29% contained

*Hennessey (merged fires) 296,050 acres, 29% contained

*Wallbridge 54,503 acres, 17% contained

*Meyers 2,360 acres, 97% contained

*937 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT-2 in command

SCU Lightning Complex Fire, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties (more info…)

Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara and Stanislaus Counties

*363,772 acres, 15% contained

*20 fires in the complex, several have merged together

*Canyon/Reservoir (merged) 360,668 acres 15% contained

*Deer 3,104 acres 100% contained

*Evacuations and road closures in place

*18 structures destroyed

*CA IMT-6 in command

CZU August Lightning Fire, San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties (more info…)

San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties

*78,869 acres, 17% contained

*Warnell Fire has now merged into CZU Lightning

*Evacuations in place

*330 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE IMT #3 is in command

BTU/TGU Lightning Complex Fire, Butte and Glenn Counties (more info…)

Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

*53,443 acres, 25% contained

*Elkhorn 33,720 acres, 15% contained

*Ivory/Doe 13,300 acres, 18% contained

*Potters (5-4) 927 acres, 95% contained

*CAL FIRE IMT- 4 in command

River Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

East of Salinas

*48,424 acres, 33% contained

*8 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT Team 1 in command

Carmel Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

South of Carmel

*6,695 acres, 30% contained

*33 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE IMT 1 Team in command

Moc Fire, Tuolumne County (more…)

Moccasin

• 2,800 acres, 40% contained

• Continued structure threat

• Evacuations in place

Salt Fire, Calaveras County (more info…)

Northeast of Copperopolis

*1,789 acres, 95% contained

Hills Fire, Fresno County (more info…)

South of Coalinga

*2,121 acres 98% contained

Jones Fire, Nevada County (more info…)

Northwest of Nevada City

*705 acres, 78% contained

*Evacuations in place

*21 residential structures destroyed

**Unified Command Fires**

Lake Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Southwest of Lake Hughes

* 31,089 acres, 65% contained

*Continued structure threat

*Unified Command USFS and Los Angeles County Fire

*CA IMT Team 5 is in command

**Federal Incidents**

Sheep Fire, Plumas County (more…)

Southwest of Susanville

* 27,411 acres 3% contained

August Complex, Tehama County (more…)

Grindstone Canyon, Elk Creek

*181,051 acres 11% contained

Dolan Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

Ventana Wilderness – Los Padres National Forest

* 20,213 acres, 15% contained

Ranch 2 Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

San Gabriel Canyon

*4,237 acres, 93% contained

*Road closures in place

*Federal Type 2 in command

Apple Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Cherry Valley

*33,424 acres, 95% contained

North Complex Fire, Plumas County (more info…)

Southwest of Susanville - Plumas National Forest

*48,235 acres, 2% contained

*Evacuations in place

*Includes the Claremont Fire

*CA IMT Team 1 is in command

Loyalton, Vegetation Fire, Sierra County (more info…)

East of Loyalton – Tahoe National Forest

* 47,029 acres, 93% contained

Red Salmon Complex – Shasta-Trinity National Forest (more info…)

Northeast of Willow Creek, CA

*19,839 acres, 41% contained

SQF Complex, Tulare County (more…)

East of Giant Sequoia National Monument/ Golden Trout Wilderness

*15,400 acres, 0% contained

*Castle and Shotgun Fires merged into this complex

W-5 Cold Springs, Lassen County (more…)

East of Madeline.

*58,000 acres, 6% containment

Dome, San Bernardino County (more…)

Mojave National Preserve

*43,273 acres, 95% contained

Beach, Inyo County (more…)

Inyo National Forest

*3,780 acres, 90% contained

Blue Jay/Wolf Fire, Mariposa County (more…)

Yosemite National Forest

*489 acres, 10% contained

Hull Fire, Glenn County (more…)

North of Lake Pillsbury

*3,000 acres

Woodward Fire, Marin County (more…)

Point Reyes National Seashore

*2,739 acres 5% contained

Spring Fire, Shasta County

*180 acres, 60% contained

Trimmer Fire, Fresno County

*600 acres, 99% contained