C5 Studios carves up Halloween fun

C5 Studios Community Arts Center in Bishop, a creative hub providing education in the arts, studio space for local and visiting artists and makers and exhibition/retail space, hosted a pumpkin carving contest for Halloween in which visitors could vote for their favorite pumpkins. Pictured here are, top left, from left, Aurora, Jami and Erabelle Cleland; top, right, Lyla, Tiffany and Henry Randall; middle left, pianist Ella Boehme provided entertainment; middle right, children and adults discussed the nuances of pumpkin carving; bottom left, pumpkin entries ran the gamut as far as creativity, including, bottom right, “Frankenpumpkin!” Contests winners announced Wednesday are: The Community Vote, Hannah Ryan; The Scariest, Charlie Magowan; The Classic, Amelia McCarthy; The Conversationalist, Misha Lamacchia; The Fantastical, Kestrel McClure; The Mischief, Oscar Woods; and The Neighbor, Michelle Saenz. C5 Studios is located at 210 S. Warren St., (805) 570-3913.