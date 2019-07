Boy Scout member James Tait ceremonially walked with his 94-year-old great-grandmother, Norma Lamarcus, across the bridge he built for his Eagle Scout project as part of the dedication ceremony for the new bridge. The bridge is located in Spainhower Park in Lone Pine, and was dedicated to Lamarcus. Tait hopes to attain the rank of Eagle Scout this fall.

Photo by Kristina Blüm Justice