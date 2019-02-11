BUHS boys soccer team win HDL championship title

Register Staff

The Bishop Union High School boys soccer team played Frazier Mountain High School Thursday at Frazier Mountain, defeating the Falcons by a final score of 3-0.

Bishop’s Hugo Santana scored the first goal of the match in the 20th minute. The half time score was 1-0 Bishop.

In the second half, Broncos Ismael Santana scored a goal in the 52nd minute with an assist from Hugo Santana, followed in the 72nd minute by Hugo Santana providing the final goal of the evening.

Thursday’s win gave Bishop a 14-4-0 overall record and a 12-0-0 High Desert League record. More importantly, for the second year in a row the Bishop Union boys soccer team are the High Desert League champions.

The boys soccer team ended regular season play with 73 goals for and 23 goals against. Eight games were shutouts.

“To win the High Desert League for the second year in a row is a true testament of the talent and dedication we have on the Bishop Union boys soccer team,” said head coach Jeff Gabriel. “I am so proud of the boys securing the league championship.”