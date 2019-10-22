Broncos wrap up  Rosamond

Bishop is currently tied for first place in the High Desert League

The Bishop Union High School varsity football team gained a win over the Rosamond Roadrunners 28-6 in a league game Friday in Rosamond.

The Bishop Broncos improved their overall season record to 6-2 with the defeat of Rosamond.

Bishop’s quarterback Luke McClean completed two passes during the game on eight attempts for 20 yards. Quarterback Jakob Redmond, who was brought up from junior varsity following an injury sidelining quarterback Clay Omohundro, threw three times for one completion and nine yards.

