Broncos win High Desert championship

Next game will see BUHS varsity team take on Boron Bobcats

By Mike Chacanaca

Register Staff

The Bishop Union High School varsity football team claimed the title of 2019 High Desert League champions Friday night after defeating California City in the final game of the regular season.

The Broncos last won a league championship title in 2012.

Bishop played a close game against California City on the Ravens’ home field, winning by a final score of 7-0. The first quarter of the game ended scoreless with the Broncos coming back during the second quarter to put 7 points on the board.

For more on this story, see today's (Nov. 5) edition of The Inyo Register.

The Bishop Union High School varsity football team provides a photo opportunity for their fans following Friday night’s game in California City against California City. The Broncos defeated the Ravens to capture the High Desert League 2019 championship title.

Photo by Katie Redmond