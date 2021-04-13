Broncos suffer loss after long drought of games

The Bishop Union High School Broncos on Friday played their first game since December of 2019 against Caruthers, losing to the Blue Raiders, 26-12.

The Broncos traveled to Caruthers for the match-up and kept it close for the first half, going into the third quarter with a score of 13-12.

Senior Clay Omohundro was the offensive player of the game, completing 15 of 25 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. Omohundro also led the team in rushing with 65-yards on 12 carries.

Junior Luis Cruz was the defensive player of the game, recording 13 total tackles and forcing 2 fumbles.

Junior Zach Mojarro was the special teams player of the game with a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Senior Joe Weaver was the overall player of the game, making contributions in all three phases. Weaver made a total of 9 tackles on defense, rushed for 41-yards and caught 7 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Walker Rost Kruger pulled in three catches for 53 yards and Jakob Redmond caught a pair of passes for 19 yards.

Defensively the Broncos were led by junior Kennedy Batchelder, who recorded 16 total tackles including 10 solo stops. Carson Schmidt, Colt Matteson, and Jordan Cooper made 6 tackles each. Uriah Benally made 5 tackles including 2 tackles for a loss. Senior Caden Lanphear also made 5 total tackles. Junior Jakob Redmond also had an interception for the Bronco defense.

Next up for the Broncos is a road trip to Orosi on Friday, April 30.

“We were blessed to be playing our first game in 16 months,” Bishop football head coach Arnie Palu said. “School officials let us move forward with this effort and we could not be happier to be back on the football field. It was great for our seniors to have a chance to play. I want to thank all the parents who had to transport their athletes to the game and thanks to my staff for putting in their time and effort to make this happen.”