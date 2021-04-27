Broncos sports schedule

With the release of Bishop Union High School sports schedules, the school also wants fans to be aware that attending athletic events is going to be different.

The school’s Athletic Department is asking Bronco fans to adhere to current California Interscholastic Federation and California Department of Public Health guide-lines “or you may jeopardize current and future athletic seasons.

The school asks that the following to be to be adhered to at this time:

Home games

• Observers (fans) are limited. This includes watching practices and competition. Only two immediate household members of a player are allowed at this time.

• Observers must maintain COVID distancing at all times, masks worn at all times (even if event is outdoors) and must remain 6 feet away from the players (including all areas where players will be congregating.)

• Bleacher seating will be available but distancing and masks are mandatory.

• Personal lawn chairs may be used but distancing and masks are mandatory.

Away games

• Observers (fans) must respect the restrictions at each individual school – even if that school’s restrictions include NO SPECTATORS ALLOWED.

The school’s Athletic Department will announce any changes to these restrictions and hope that all Bronco fans will eventually be able to attend Bronco athletic events.

Bishop Union High School baseball schedule

Thursday, April 29, at Desert, 3:15 p.m., 10 a.m., private.

Thursday, May 6, at Boron, 3:15 p.m., 10 a.m.

Monday, May 17, versus Mammoth, 3:15 p.m., 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 20, at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m., 10 a.m., private.

Thursday, May 24, versus Desert, 3:15 p.m., 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1, versus Boron 3:15 p.m., 2 p.m.

Bishop Union High School softball schedule

Thursday, April 29, at Desert, 3:15 p.m., 10 a.m., private.

Thursday, May 6, at Boron, 3:15 p.m., 10 a.m.

Monday, May 17, versus Mammoth, 3:15 p.m., 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 20, at Rosamond, 3:15 p.m., 10 a.m., private.

Thursday, May 24, versus Desert, 3:15 p.m., 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1, versus Boron 3:15 p.m., 2 p.m.

Bishop Union High School football schedule

Friday, April 30, at Orosi, 6 p.m.

Bishop Union High School soccer schedule

Friday, April 30, versus Mammoth, varsity girls, 3 p.m., 2 p.m.; varsity boys, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 7, at Rosamond, varsity girls, 3 p.m., 10 a.m., private; varsity boys, 5 p.m., noon, private.