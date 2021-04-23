Broncos hit their stride at Buchanan Distance Classic
The Buchanan Distance Classic was held at the beautiful Veteran’s Memorial track stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis, the site of the CIF State Track and Field Championships, and followed strict COVID guidelines including masking and social distancing.
Due to qualification standards for the meet, the Bishop Union athletes have had to work hard to get such a quality running opportunity.
Senior Sierra Burror had two solid performances, earning medals in both; one in the 1600 meters (5:13.77) and the other in the 3200 meters (11:09.50). Junior Diego Honda ran the 1600 meters (4:43.30) and the 3200 meters (10:17.50). Freshman Ashley Fitt ran two fine races to earn personal bests in the 800 meters (2:36.24) and the 1600 meters (5:46.64). Junior Dominic Westervelt ran two personal bests in the 800 meters (2:06.20) and the 1600 meters (4:40.54).
Running in their first major competition on an artificial track, freshman Alexander Adkins set personal bests in the 800 meters (2:36.50) and 1600 meters (5:34.36), sophomore Branden Gardea set personal bests in both the 800 meters (2:23.57) and 1600 meters (5:00.54), and junior Ezra Spoonhunter set personal bests in the 1600 meters (5:07.24) and 3200 meters (11:14), according to coach Michael Walsh.
