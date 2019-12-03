Broncos girls cross country race for records

The Bishop Union High School cross country girls team had a great CIF State Cross Country Championship meet held on Saturday, Nov., 30. The meet took place on the Woodward Park cross country course in Fresno. Senior Rachel Fitt, with a strong finish-line sprint, placed 10th with a personal record time of 18:17.1 in the Division 4 race. Rachel received a medal for her top-10 finish. In all-girls division races combined Fitt placed in the top 8 percent. There were 1,004 girl runners in all five division races. Junior Sierra Burror placed 15th in the Division 4 race in a personal record time of 18:29.3. This time placed her in the top 11 percent of all female competitors. These are absolutely fantastic performances and the best any Bishop Union athlete has done at the state meet, according to coach Michael Walsh. Congratulations to the girls for a job well done. Pictured here are, from left, Reyna Naranjo, Amy Lee, Joy Law, Sierra Burror, Rachel Fitt, Coach Michael Walsh and Tylar Banta.