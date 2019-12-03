Broncos buck Orosi, take section championship

Bishop to play CIF State Bowl game Dec. 14

The Bishop Union High School Broncos varsity football team claimed its ticket to the CIF State Bowl game with a home-field win against Orosi. The Broncos, playing in snowy conditions, defeated Orosi by a final score of 34-7.

The 2019 Broncos join the 1957 and 2010 teams as CIF champions.

For more details and for more photos from Gary Young, see today's edition (Dec. 3) of The Inyo Register.