Bronco soccer teams win first home games

Both Bishop Union High School Bronco soccer teams outran the visiting Rosamond Roadrunners during Bishop’s first home games of the 2021 season.

The Bishop girls soccer team won its second game of the season, 3-0, over Rosamond on Tuesday.

Juli Anna Jackson struck first for the Broncos off a pass from Jaden Davis. In the second half Brooklyn Braaten put the ball in the back of the net, making the score 2-0. Later in the half Braaten sent a cross through the goal box, and Jorden Pritchard was able to connect for the goal bringing the final score to 3-0, according to coach Bill Dailey

The Bishop boys also went to 2-0 on the season after beating the Roadrunners 2-1.

The Bronco’s Hugo Santana was fouled in the goal box and converted the penalty kick to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead. The Roadrunners scored the tying goal just before halftime. The second half was scoreless until Teb Del Guidice scored off an assist by Alex Landaverde with about three minutes left in the game to give the Broncos the victory, according to assistant coach Dominic Jahn.

The next outing for both Bishop soccer teams will be at home on Tuesday, April 20, against Frazier Mountain. The girls game starts at 3 p.m. with the boys starting at 5 p.m.

Bishop Union High School will be following the following COVID-19 protocols for watching games: only two immediate household members of a player are allowed; observers must maintain COVID distancing at all times, and masks must be worn at all times, even at outdoor events; six-foot COVID distancing must be maintained from the players and where players congregate. There will be limited bleacher seating, but distancing and masks are mandatory; personal lawn chairs may be used but distancing and masks remain mandatory.