Breakfast, Birds and Blooms
By:
Photo by Kristina Blüm Justice
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
BISHOP, CA
Hospice of the Owens Valley hosted Breakfast, Birds and Blooms Saturday as a fundraiser that featured vendors a silent auction, a raffle and more. It gave residents a chance to enjoy springtime weather while raising money for a good cause. Pictured here are, from left, top row, Ruby Allen, registered nurse and hospice administrator, Tamera Walker, registered nurse and case manager; bottom row, hospice volunteers Mary Lou Sipherd and Marga Foote.
