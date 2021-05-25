Breakfast, Birds and Blooms

By: 
Photo by Kristina Blüm Justice
Staff Writer
kristina@inyoregister.com
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
BISHOP, CA

Hospice of the Owens Valley hosted Breakfast, Birds and Blooms Saturday as a fundraiser that featured vendors a silent auction, a raffle and more. It gave residents a chance to enjoy springtime weather while raising money for a good cause. Pictured here are, from left, top row, Ruby Allen, registered nurse and hospice administrator, Tamera Walker, registered nurse and case manager; bottom row, hospice volunteers Mary Lou Sipherd and Marga Foote.

