Both Bronco soccer teams finish first, await playoffs (Sports round up, May 13)

The Bishop High School Broncos boys soccer team wrapped up a first-place finish in the High Desert League after an exciting win in the last game of the regular season over Rosamond, 4-3.

The Broncos traveled to Rosamond on May 7 to play the Roadrunners for their last league game of the season. The Broncos started the game strong with a good attitude which led to the Broncos scoring 2 goals from Hugo Santana within the first 10 minutes of the game. The Roadrunners got a lucky goal in the first half due to the high winds that placed the ball in the net to end the first half. The Broncos finished the first half 2-1.

The Broncos started the second half strong with the wind to their advantage, and went up 3-1 within minutes of starting. The Roadrunners got 2 goals which tied the game at 3-3. Hugo Santana then scored on a powerful free kick which make the score at 4-3 to end the game.

A big shout out to Hugo Santan for being the top scorer in the High Desert League with 14 goals.

The Broncos ended the shorted 2021 regular season in first placd in the High Desert League.

Next for the Broncos they move on to playoffs, stay tuned for location and time.

Lady Broncos shut out Rosamond 4-0, ready for first playoff game

The Bishop High School ladies soccer team ended the regular season on a high note with a 4-0 win over Rosamond and a first-place finish in the High Desert League and a top 4 reginal ranking.

The ladies traveled to Rosamond May 7 to play their final regular season game. The ladies played hard and emerged victorious with the final score of 4-0. Jordan Prichard followed a shot to the net and was able to get a rebound goal in the first half. In the second half Julianna Jackson picked up two goals with an assist from Taylor Dailey. Jordan Prichard also picked up her second goal.

Annabelle Mojica played goalie make several critical saves. The defense and mid fielders played a very strong game limiting the total number of shots on goal

Bishop lady Broncos ended regular season play with a 5-1-0 record and took first place in the High Desert league and are currently ranked 4th in the Central District.

The team anxiously awaits for the CIF playoff schedule to be announced later next week. Playoffs start the week of May 17. The Bishop Lady Broncos are hoping for their first playoff game to be played at home.

Bishop runners still on pace

Bishop Bronco runner Sierra Burror ran in the elite 3200 meter race at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational Saturday evening and lowered her personal best and the school record from 10:51.29 to 10:45.97. I look forward to Sierra running even faster in the coming month.

Diego Honda, Ashley Fitt, Branden Gardea, and Ezra Spoonhunter traveled to compete in Russell Cup Invitational held at Carpinteria high school. Each athlete competed in two races. Ezra Spoonhunter got a personal best time in the 1600 meters with a fine time of 5:00.79

Bishop Union 10, Boron 9 in 9 innings

Bishop High School softball team took 9 innings but eventually topped Boron 10-9. A late inning rally tied the game in the 7th inning before a game winning hit in the bottom of the 9th secured the win.

“The girls did a fantastic job of fighting and never giving up,” said coach Stacey Van Nest. “We were behind until the 4th inning. It was a true team effort needing the encouragement of all of our players. We are now 4-1 in league and 4-3 overall.”

Jazmyn Dondero pitched all 9 innings and had 11 Ks, 1 BB and gave up 17 hits.

On offense:

Deb Fallingstar was 2 for 4 with the game winning RBI in the bottom of the 9th.

Lyndsey Rowan was the pinch runner who came home with the game winning run.

Kayla Jackson was 1 for 1 scoring to tie it in the 9th.

Baileigh Momberg was 4 for 5 with a 2 run homer to tie the game in the bottom of the 7th.

Jayda Jackson 3 for 4 with a home run and an RBI.

Lauren Allen was 2 for 4 with a triple.

Maxi Torres was 2 for 4 with 2 doubles.

Kayla Rodriguez was 1 for 5 with a triple.

Sadie Dishion was 1 for 4.

MaNeSe Braithwaite was 1 for 3.

Next up Bishop hosts Mammoth on Monday May 17.