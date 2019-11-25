Boncos head to league championship with win over Lindsay

The Broncos overcame a 16-7 halftime deficit, beating the Lindsay Cardinals Friday, 22-16, and punching their ticket to the CIF championship game. Bishop outscored Lindsay 15-0 in the second half behind a tremendous defensive effort. Sophomore Kennedy Batchelder made 10 solo tackles including a quarterback sack and a tackle for a loss. Sophomore defensive back Luis Cruz made seven solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss. Senior Luke McClean connected with Jaydan Braithwaite on a 56-yard scoring strike in the first half and connected with Jon Torres for a pair second-half touchdowns. Next up the Broncos host Orosi in the CIF central Section Division 6 championship game. The game will be played the day after Thanksgiving on John Schwab Field. Orosi defeated California City in the other semifinal game. Photo by Mike Chacanaca