Bishopalooza set to rock the fairgrounds Saturday

Area residents and visitors will have a chance to take in some of the area’s most talented musicians as well as help raise money for a good cause.

Bishopalooza, which has been held at Millpond in the past, will be hitting the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

Christina Rockwell, an event organizer said 100 percent of the funds raised will go toward Inyo Mono Association for the Handicapped.

“This is all done through volunteers,” Rockwell said. “IMAH does a lot for so many people in the community, they certainly deserve it.”

IMAH provides supported living and transitional services as well as community integration training.

The concert will include Paradoxica, 2nd Hand Smoke, Localmotive, The Joe Walla Band, The Harry Andreas Band and Dave (Daddy DJ) Tacket.

Another organizer, Christopher Watson, who is from the Bishop area but now resides in the Sacramento area, has a company called American Ruckus, which is presenting the event.

“We wanted to put on an event where old friends can get together and not have to wait for a 10-year reunion,” Watson said. “We also have people who are coming in from all over the world.”

Rockwell said she anticipates about 500 people to attend the event.

Watson said the vision behind American Ruckus is “real people, real moxie, real change.”

“The idea is to encourage positive change in the United States,” Watson said.

American Ruckus is a new digital series developed by Watson, whose own experiences and life-changing events created a path to recognizing the power behind so many entrepreneurs, companies, manufacturers and innovators who have created real changing in their communities.

Watson said his own life-changing experiences include learning to care for his mother who had Alzheimer’s before she passed away. With these experiences he said he has been able to relate to others who are making contributions in their own ways to their communities.

“We are celebrating these individuals,” he said.

Bishopalooza also will feature Billy Bob’s Food Truck, barbecue tri-tip sandwiches, a 50/50 drawing, raffle prizes, lawn games and children’s activities. Beer and wine also will be available.

Admission to the event is $20 or $35, which includes a T-shirt. Children younger than 12 are admitted for free.