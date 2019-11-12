Bishop wins first round of CIF playoffs

Bishop Union High School Broncos saw a hard fought first-round playoff win over Boron, 13-0. Luke McClean ran for the first touchdown in the final minute of the first half and connected with Joe Weaver for a 56-yard touchdown in the thirrd quarter. Kennedy Batchelder led the defense with 10 solo tackles, notching the shutout. Tristan Valle and the defensive line were outstanding. Valle had six solo tackles, including three tackles for loss. Trevin Moose, Anthony Diaz, Sam Calderon and Edward Ray did a great job on the defensive line. Next up is a round two home game with Foothill High School. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca: Bishop Union High School varsity football wide receiver Joe Weaver jumps for the ball in an attempt to connect with a pass Friday night against Boron during the first round of the 2019 Central Section CIF Les Schwab Football Championships - Division 6 football tournament.