Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees part ways with new superintendent

In a letter to the Bishop Union School District community, the board of trustees has announced that board members and Superintendent Jon Ray have decided that it is in their mutual interest to amicably part ways.

The board will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Bronco Student Center, BUHS, 301 N. Fowler St., to discuss appointing an interim superintendent and will immediately begin the search process for a permanent replacement. The Inyo County Office of Education will be coordianting the search efforts and the BUSD board will be actively seeking input from community members and faculty.

"As a board, we take ownership from being in this position and regret the disruption it has caused," board member stated in the letter. "We believe BUSD has an outstanding team of administrators, faculty and parents and are confident in our ability to move forward and deliver and outstanding educational experience to our students."

At the meeting, in closed session, the board will consider approving the resignation agreement with the superintendent and well as who will be appointed interim.