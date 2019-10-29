Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday in closed session
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
BISHOP, CA
The Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees has scheduled a special closed session at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Superintendent’s Office/District Conference Room, 656 W. Pine St., Bishop. The sole agenda item for the meeting, which is closed to the public, is “Public Employee Evaluation: Superintendent.” The board is required to reconvene in open session to report any action taken in closed session.
Category: