Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees to meet Wednesday in closed session

Tuesday, October 29, 2019
BISHOP, CA

The Bishop Unified School District Board of Trustees has scheduled a special closed session at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Superintendent’s Office/District Conference Room, 656 W. Pine St., Bishop. The sole agenda item for the meeting, which is closed to the public, is “Public Employee Evaluation: Superintendent.” The board is required to reconvene in open session to report any action taken in closed session.

