Bishop student qualifies for national motocross tourney

Bragdon to compete in the Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA

Bishop’s own Andrew Bragdon has qualified for the largest amateur motocross race in the world. The 37th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship presented by Lucas Oil, will be held in August at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Bragdon is just one of the more than 22,000 hopefuls from across America who spent the last four months qualifying for the event. The top 10 finishers in area qualifiers earn the right to race at regional championships and then must place in the top four at regionals in order to earn one out of 40 qualifying gate positions in each class.

In total there are 35 different classes of competition. Bragdon will compete in the highly competitive 250C Limited and 450C. The track is built on a section of Loretta Lynn Ranch and Campground in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The course contains a variety of jumps, corners and other obstacles designed to test the skills and stamina of the racers. The motocross track is used only once a year for motorcycles, so there is no hometown advantage. Racers compete in three 15-20 minute races over the course of the week per class, sometimes in grueling temperatures. Proper training, gear and preparation are paramount.

“The Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s is the best of the best motocrossers in America and around the world” said Tim Cotter, director of MX Sports. “Just being here makes you an elite racer and top athlete. A solid finish at Loretta’s would give you instant national recognition and a possible professional career.”

Most of America’s top professional motocross racers, including James Stewart, Ricky Carmichael, Travis Pastrana and Ryan Dungey, have won AMA Amateur National titles at Loretta Lynn’s.

“I want to be a professional motocross racer; this race has been a long time goal to help me on that path.”

Bragdon, with his feverish lap times in qualifying moto’s at Hangtown Motocross Park and Pala Raceway in California riding his Yamaha YZ250F #14 earned him the rank of 5th in Motoplayground Magazine’s DIRTY 100 June 2019. The DIRTY 100 is a gathering of the fastest most influential amateur motocross racers in the game.

When asked what he was most nervous about, Bragdon replied “Weather conditions. I don’t think there is any way to prepare myself for the intense humidity and heat I will experience.”

Bragdon is a 17-year-old senior at Bishop Union High School. He has been riding dirt bikes since he was 4 years old.

Bragdon will make the long journey to Hurricane Mills, along with his parents Rebecca and Joe and his sister Hailey. The race runs from July 30 through Aug. 4. Andrew and his family will be camping onsite for the week-long event.

Bragdon said none of this would be possible without the help of his sponsors Rock and Dirt; Eastern Sierra Propane; Looney Bean; CRS Roofing; Simi Valley Cycles; DT1 Filters; Dunlop during the past months of qualifying. And of course his proud parents, his brother Michael and sister Hailey for their support and sacrifice to help make his dreams a reality.

Bragdon is excited and will keep to the moto of “Just send it.”

Bragdon is actively seeking sponsors to help with the cost of participating in Loretta Lynn’s. The cost to participate in this event will run Bragdon approximately $4,500. Those who would like to make a monetary donation can do so via gofundme https://www.gofundme.com/andrew-bragdon-loretta-lynn-motocross-fund.

People can follow Bragdon’s motocross journey via his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/the_real_bragdon14