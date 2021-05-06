Bishop soccer, track, Lone Pine softball (Sports wrap, May 6)

Bishop soccer seniors win last home game

Bishop’s Lady Broncos varsity soccer team topped the Mammoth Huskies 3-1 on April 30. The victory was an appropriate final home-field send-off for three senior Broncos.

The temperature at game time was approximately 93 in Bishop, which made for harsh playing conditions, especially for the Broncos who had a short bench. Lady Broncos 3-1 win brought their season record to 4 wins and 1 loss.

This was the Bishop Lady Broncos seniors’ last regular season home game. The team dedicated the game to its three seniors, Capt. Taylor Dailey, No. 18 (center defense), Capt. Jordan Prichard, No. 8 (right wing), and Averly Haye, No. 14 (right defensive back).

The Broncos came out striking hard when JuliAnna Jackson was able put the ball in the back of the net from a pass from Jordan Prichard in the first five minutes of play. Jaden Davis scored late in the first half bring the half time score to 2-0.

Halfway through the second half the Huskies scored from a perfectly placed midfield shot over the head of the Broncos’ goalkeeper, Annabell Mojica.

Late in the second half Jaden Davis would pick up her second goal from a pass from Jordan Prichard.

The Broncos defense stood tall limiting the Huskies shots on goal.

The Broncos will travel to Rosamond next Friday for the regular season’s final game, according to Coach Bill Dailey.

Bronco runners finishing strong

This past weekend, two athletes from BUHS competed in the West Coast Relays – held in Clovis, California. Sierra Burror placed second in the 3200 meter race, lowering both her school record and personal best time from 10:54.19 to 10:51.29. Ashley Fitt set a new personal best in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:43.75. Her previous best time was 5:46.64.

This coming weekend, Burror will compete in the 3200 meters at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational, where no BUHS track and field athlete has ever competed, and Fitt will compete in the selective Russell Cup in Carpinteria.

“Congratulations to both Sierra and Ashley and good luck this weekend,” coach Michael Walsh stated.

Lone Pine softball continues winning streak

The Lone Pine High School Lady Eagles kept their winning streak going by beating the Trona High School Hurricanes Tuesday, 28-1.

Lone Pine took an early lead and kept on the gas until the game was called a mercy in five innings.

Madison Reiser once again was the starting pitcher. She threw two scoreless innings and then Yarelin Lopez took the next three. Some of the biggest hits of the game came from Juanita Joseph and Betzy Alvarado. Joseph hit a base-clearing triple over the right fielder’s head and Alvarado hit an exciting inside-the-park home run.

The Lone Pine Lady Eagles are now 5-0. Their next game is an away game against Rosamond today.