Bishop soccer teams win big over Boron, Kern Valley

Bronco boys and girls teams set to take on Frazier Mountain today

Last week, the Bishop Union High School girls varsity soccer team won their two league games against the Boron High School Bobcats and the Kern Valley High School Broncs.

On Tuesday the BUHS girls varsity soccer team traveled to Boron High School where they played the Bobcats. During the first half, the Broncos took a 9-0 lead. In the second half, they extended their lead to end with a 18-0 win over the Bobcats. Gisell Mora, Jordan Pritchard, Brooke Winzenread and Jordan Winzenread all had hat tricks scoring three goals each, JuliAnna Jackson scored two goals, and Taylor Dailey, Hannah Miller, Makayla Simpson and Haley Yarborough added additional goals.

On Thursday Bishop had a home game against the Kern Valley High School Broncs. The Bishop Broncos led at the end of the first half 2-0 with goals scored by Jordan Winzenread and Jordan Pritchard. The second half saw the Bishop adding another two goals from Jordan Pritchard and Brooke Winzenread, giving the Broncos a 4-0 win over the Kern Valley Broncs.

The Bishop girls varsity soccer team currently sits in second place in High Desert League standings with a 4-1 record. Currently topping the HDL standings is Frazier Mountain High School with a 4-0 record.

The Bishop girls varsity soccer team’s next match is set for 3 p.m. today against Frazier Mountain at Frazier Mountain.

Boys soccer

Photo:Bishop Union High School girls varsity soccer player Madi Torres is pressured by a Kern Valley player as she dribbles the ball during Thursday’s game in Bishop. The Lady Broncos reined in the Kern Valley Broncs, winning the match by a final score of 4 - 0.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca