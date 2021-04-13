Bishop soccer team kicks off season on right foot

The Bishop High Bronco soccer teams started their pandemic-shortened season with both teams winning their first matches against Frazier Mountain on the Falcon’s home field on Friday.

The varsity girls team gave up a first half goal to the Falcons. But about three minutes into the second half Bishop left striker Julianna Jackson put the ball in the back of the net off of a rebound for the tying goal. Then, with approximately 15 minutes left in the game, center forward Jaden Davis scored the Bronco’s second goal, giving the Bishop Girls Soccer a 2-1 win, according to coach Bill Dailey.

The Bishop varsity boys came away with a 5-0 shutout win against Frazier Mountain. The scoring blitz was led by Hugo Santana who tallied four goals, with Ted Del Guidice adding the fifth goal. Andrew Esparza had two assists on the day, and Carl Solorio also had an assist, according to assistant coach Dominic Jahn.

Both Bronco soccer squads will be hosing their first home game of the season on Tuesday, April 13, against Rosamond. The girls game starts at 3 p.m. with the boys starting at 5 p.m.

Bishop track

The Bishop High School track athletes turned in solid performances including several personal records at the Sanger Spring Classic on Saturday in Sanger. The meet was the first large track and field invitational in the Central Section this season and went off smoothly. Masks were required and social distancing was enforced.

Freshman Ashley Fitt ran in her first-ever high school track and field meet. She had two solid performances. In the 800 meters, Ashley ran 2:42.55 and in the 1600 meters, she ran 5:55.82.

Junior Diego Honda raced for two PRs. In the 1600 meters, he ran a time of 4:41.31, and in the 3200 meters, he ran a time of 10:08.03. The time in the 3200 meters qualified Diego to race in the Divisional Championships if they are held this season.

Dominic Westervelt ran two good early season times: in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:45 and in the 800 meters in a time of 2:10.

Sierra Burror ran in both the 1600 and 3200 meters. She ran 11:13 in the 3200 meters to qualify for the Divisional Championships, if they are held this season. I hope to see more Bishop track team members competing in the next few weeks, according to coach Michael Walsh

Bishop High School welcomes the return of athletics to it campus and will be following the following COVID-19 protocols for watching games: only two immediate household members of a player are allowed; observers must maintain COVID distancing at all times, and masks must be worn at all times, even at outdoor events; six-foot COVID distancing must be maintained from the players and where players congregate. There will be limited bleacher seating, but distancing and masks are mandatory; personal lawn chairs may be used but distancing and masks remain mandatory.