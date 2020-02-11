Bishop soccer action

Bishop Union High School boys varsity soccer player Hugo Santana chases the ball after bouncing it off his head during Thursday’s game against Frazier Mountain in Bishop. The Broncos shutout Frazier Mountain winning by a final score of 6-0.

Bishop Union High School boys varsity soccer player Michel Kennedy, center, challenges an opposing Frazier Mountain player for control of the ball Thursday during a Bishop home game.

Photos by Mike Chacanaca