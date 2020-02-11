Bishop soccer action
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
BISHOP, CA
Bishop soccer action
Bishop Union High School boys varsity soccer player Hugo Santana chases the ball after bouncing it off his head during Thursday’s game against Frazier Mountain in Bishop. The Broncos shutout Frazier Mountain winning by a final score of 6-0.
Bishop Union High School boys varsity soccer player Michel Kennedy, center, challenges an opposing Frazier Mountain player for control of the ball Thursday during a Bishop home game.
Photos by Mike Chacanaca
Category: