Bishop resident injured in vehicle accident
A Bishop resident was seriously injured Monday morning on Warm Springs Road after his vehicle collided with temporary barriers near the bridge over the canal, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Emil Desimone, 61, was traveling eastbound on Warm Springs Road east of U.S. Highway 395 at an undetermined speed. For an unknown reason, Desimone turned his vehicle to the left, drove across the opposing lane of traffic and collided with the temporary barriers on the north side of the bridge over the canal. The vehicle came to rest up against the barriers with Desimone trapped inside.
The Bishop Fire Department extricated Desimone from the vehicle and he was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital for treatment to his lower left leg.
Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.
This collision is still under investigation by the Bishop CHP.
