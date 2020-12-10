Bishop Police Department adopts modifications due to COVID-19

As the COVID-19 cases increase throughout the region, like the private sector, the public sector is making modifications to daily operations. The Bishop Police Department is implementing safety precautions to protect its officers and civilian staff, as well as the public. The police department will implement new procedures to ensure the health and safety of the community.

The Bishop Police Department will continue responding to calls for service, however, the way calls are handled will be modified. The communications operator will evaluate non-emergency calls and non-priority call, when appropriate, will assign the call for the officer or other staff member to handle by telephone.

Officers will take most non-priority reports and attend to various law enforcement needs with the public by telephone contact. Officers will continue to respond to emergencies and in-progress calls in-person when the call presents a risk to persons or property. The Bishop Police Department will continuing working to deter and prevent crime through normal patrol activities and maintaining a public presence.

The police department’s lobby is closed to the public. The department will continually evaluate the closure and once safe for the public and staff, the lobby will reopen. The police department asks the community to consider phoning the police department to request services, rather than coming to the lobby.

Livescan services have been suspended for the duration of regional lockdown order. Request for reports, or records inquiries can be made by contacting the Bishop Police Department’s records division at (760) 873-5866 – option 2. To report a crime or speak with an officer, contact the communications center at (760) 873-5866 – option 1.

Dial 9-1-1 to report an emergency.

"The members of the Bishop Police Department are committed to serving the community with the highest level of law enforcement," Acting Police Chief Josh Ellsworth stated in a release Wednesday. "We will continue to work together as a community, navigating through these unique challenges."