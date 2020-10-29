Bishop Police Chief Ted Stec to retire after more than five years of service to city

The city of Bishop announced Wednesday – “with some sadness” – the unexpected retirement of Police Chief Ted Stec.

The city has been informed of Stec’s intent to enter retirement in the weeks immediately ahead. Stec “has served the community and its leaders faithfully for over five years, bringing stability, strong leadership, and tremendous integrity to our outstanding police department,” according to the city. “He and his wife, Dawn, are a terrific team and will be sorely missed.”

Stec and the city council will work together to ensure effective leadership of the police department both on a transitional and permanent basis, the recruitment for which will begin immediately.

Stec was hired by the city of Bishop in October 2015 as the department’s interim chief. The city council appointed him to the post officially in January 2016.

Before arriving in Bishop, Stec spent about 25 years in law enforcement in Northern California, starting his career as a police officer with the city of Red Bluff. He then spent five years as an investigator for the Shasta County District Attorney’s office before moving on to Suisun City, Calif., in 2006. Stec was hired by the city of Suisun as part of a team whose mission was to rebuild the police department.

During his tenure at the department, Stec oversaw the shoring up of staff, upgrades in technology, the hiring of a school resource officer, the development of appropriate deployment strategies for local scheduled protests and new vehicles were added to the department’s fleet, including its first truck.

Stec also implemented policies during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure officer safety while providing necessary services for residents.