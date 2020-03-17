Bishop Paiute Tribe closures – Head Start, Education Center, Elders Program closed, meal deliveries ongoing

In an effort to protect community members and upon recommendation of state and local health officials, the Bishop Paiute Tribe has announced the following closures. Despite these closures, every effort is being taken to maintain continuous operations in support of the tribal community.

Bishop Indian Head Start and Bishop Indian Education Center is closed through Spring Break, March 27, and will follow the Bishop Unified School District Plan to curb the potential transmission of COVID-19 in the community. Head Start will be providing take-home or delivery of meals to students this week.

The Bishop Tribal Elders Program facility will not be serving congregate meals until further notice. Home delivered meals will still be delivered to the current home delivered meal recipients as scheduled. Elders Transportation services are also suspended, until further notice.

Tribal employee travel has been suspended until further notice.

All community events are also suspended until further notice.

The tribal council and tribal administration are working on a plan to work with staff impacted by area school closures to take the time off as needed.

Updates will be available to the public as they occur on KBPT-LP 96.1 FM at the top of the hour for breaking information and at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. for cumulative information.